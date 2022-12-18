Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $967,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

