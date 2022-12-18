Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $959,472.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

BSET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,151. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.