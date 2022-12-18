Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,392,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

