Bay Rivers Group Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bay Rivers Group lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

