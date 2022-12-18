Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $131.62 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Beldex has a market cap of $131.62 million and $1.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.65 or 0.07066529 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022154 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

