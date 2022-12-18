Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.