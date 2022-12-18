Beta Finance (BETA) Price Reaches $0.0674 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and $2.54 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance's genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance's official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance's official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

