BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

BGCP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 2,462,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $416.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 49.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $51,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Stories

