BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given New GBX 2,450 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,924.11.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

BHP Group stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

About BHP Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.