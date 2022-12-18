Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00014369 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and $3.38 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.69518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 2.27577244 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,163,945.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

