Bitkub Coin (KUB) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00010099 BTC on exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $150.23 million and $594,021.93 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

