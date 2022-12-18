BitShares Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.30 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00026046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005019 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002370 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007692 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,776,443 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

