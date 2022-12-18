BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NYSE BB opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,184,175 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

