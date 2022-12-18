BlueArk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $128,477.96 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $44.64 million and $128,477.96 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00137337 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $469,400.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars.

