BMO Capital Markets Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $95.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 16,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

