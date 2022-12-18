Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.24.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Boston Properties Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

