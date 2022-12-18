Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 37,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 649,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,794,214.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

