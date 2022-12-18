Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 1,587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 981.4% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. 18,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,476. Bridgetown has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $295.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of -0.13.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

