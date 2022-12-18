Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $49.33

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCYC. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,006,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after buying an additional 755,993 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 636,201 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,483,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

