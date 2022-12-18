Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) PT at $59.30

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOSSY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($55.79) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Baader Bank raised Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($46.32) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

