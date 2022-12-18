Brookmont Capital Management Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

