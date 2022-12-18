Brookmont Capital Management Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

