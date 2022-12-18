Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.82 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $135.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

