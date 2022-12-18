Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

