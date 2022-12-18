Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $120.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BG opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

