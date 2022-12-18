C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 12,380,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $27,724,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,338. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

