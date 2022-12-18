Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $97.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

