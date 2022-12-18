Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 190,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Caesarstone Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 151,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Caesarstone

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.