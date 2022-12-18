Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In other news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 447,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,839. The firm has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.78%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.