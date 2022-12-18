Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 956.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. CL King lowered their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,049. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

