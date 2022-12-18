Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. 1,175,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,137. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $38.12.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.