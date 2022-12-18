Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CM. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 234.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,481,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,013,000 after buying an additional 457,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

