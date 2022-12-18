Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ CADL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,939. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
