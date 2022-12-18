Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ CADL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,939. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CADL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

