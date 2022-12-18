Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.