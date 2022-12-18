Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 3,670,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 61,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,282. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.