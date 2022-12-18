Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

