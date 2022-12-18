Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCL. UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

