Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €22.00 ($23.16) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.05) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Carrefour Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

