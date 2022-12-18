Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.