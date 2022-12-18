Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,794,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.