Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 926.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Stock Down 36.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 3,388,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cazoo Group

A number of analysts have commented on CZOO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cazoo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.