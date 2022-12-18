Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 30,361 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 1.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.25% of Williams Companies worth $85,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 15,936,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

