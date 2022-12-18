Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $104,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

D stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,155,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,375. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

