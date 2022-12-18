Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 535 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.4% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

