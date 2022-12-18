Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,815 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.13 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

