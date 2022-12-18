Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 154.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $124.44 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

