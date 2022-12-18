Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 156,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.