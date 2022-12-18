Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSR. Colliers International Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Centerspace from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NYSE:CSR opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $930.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centerspace by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 49.9% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

