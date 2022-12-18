CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 15.6% in November

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 53.7% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $5,548,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

About CF Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

Featured Articles

