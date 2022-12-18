Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $5.99 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $106.07 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $5.99 or 0.00035740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $860.28 or 0.05127994 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00486238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,833.18 or 0.28809822 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

